Paris Junior College: Summer children’s programs are cancelled. Junior Law Enforcement Academy, Junior Medics, Kids College and Safe Sitter are all cancelled. All locations to be closed through the end of the spring semester. Classes will continue on-line.
Paris Community Theatre: Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals postponed indefinitely.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public. Clients will still receive meals.
PrimeTime: Center closed, no classes to be held until further notice.
Paris Public Library: All children’s library classes and live programs for Summer 2020 are cancelled. Visit paristexas.gov/219/Just-For-Kids for story time videos, reading clubs and other online activities.
Bonham State Park: Open for day use and limited camping. To enter, you must reserve passes online, or by calling the customer service center, before you visit.
Cooper Lake State Park: Open for day use and limited camping. To enter, you must reserve passes online, or by calling the customer service center, before you visit.
Red River County Public Library, Clarksville: Closed to the public; drive-up and carry-out services still available.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley: Services suspended indefinitely.
Pat Mayse Lake: Closed for camping. All fishing tournaments events cancelled or postponed.
North Lamar High School Prom: Postponed to a later date.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: Monthly meetings cancelled until Sept. 12.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: Set for June 27, 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St., cancelled.
Detroit Homecoming: Set for July 4, cancelled. Call 903-491-9157 for information.
Send news of cancellations or postponements of upcoming events due to the CORVID-19 pandemic to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax details to 903-785-1263.
