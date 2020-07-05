The Roxton volunteer fire department and the city of Roxton, along with other Texas agencies, have made arrangements for a Covid-19 testing site to take place in Roxton.
The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 6 at the fine arts building at 309 Market St.
This is open to the public for anyone to attend.
