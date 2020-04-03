Sometimes people just need to take a deep breath.
Kari Daniel, owner of the Paris Yoga Project, had moved to a virtual studio for the time being.
“Obviously since we had to close the studio, we wanted to keep things going for our members,” she said.
The downtown business has not only moved all online, but has added a virtual-only member package to keep people in shape and mindful of what they have. The business has even posted free online yoga classes to its Facebook and Instagram pages for people to follow along.
“We could all use time to be still with our breath a bit more,” she said.
The first time she filmed her yoga class to post online, Daniel said she was aware of just how quiet it was on the studio floor.
“I realize, now that I’m down in the studio by myself, being down there by myself is so quiet,” she said, and since Daniel’ family lives over the studio, she realized just how much she listens to the classes as they’re going on. “I’ve gotten very emotional several times.”
And, virtual classes are more difficult. Daniel said she doesn’t think she’s ever actually gone through a class because, when teaching in the studio, she’s used to walking among her students and helping them.
“It’s very different, not being able to offer those adjustments,” she said.
Mary Denise Tallant Rhea said she liked the session on Facebook.
“I really did enjoy it and will continue to chair yoga as best I can,” she said.
Jamey Raper, who teaches a class sometimes at Paris Yoga Project, has also added some free breathing exercises to her Facebook page. She said for a while, she was running around, very stressed out about her recent move and the coronavirus, and finally, when she stopped a moment to breathe and meditate, a lightbulb went off.
“I struggle with anxiety,” she said, “... and part of my anxiety is not having control. I thought, ‘I can’t be the only one that has anxiety during this.’”
Raper said she took up yoga after beating cancer at 26 to help her recover, and she now has over 200 training hours as a yogi and 50 as trauma-informed yoga training. After her meditation session, and after everyone in her house had gone to bed, including a husband, teenage and active four-year-old, she sat down and recorded the breathing exercises video, also called pranayamas.
“I figured, we always say, ‘just breathe,’ but no one really knows how to breathe,” she said.
Taking long, deep breaths actually stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, the relaxation response, she said.
“That deep, long exhale, that is telling the body to calm down,” Raper said.
Her four-year-old has some speech difficulties, she said, and his teachers loved the video.
“They wanted me to post a video for kids,” Raper said. “One of the teachers says she does it before going to bed.”
And, she has gotten a lot of other positive feedback from other people on Facebook.
“Everyone has asked me to do a podcast or record my voice,” she said. “My whole career as a yoga teacher has been to help people.”
The whole family is practicing social distancing, staying at home as much as possible, not to just to help flatten the curve, but also to help loved ones. Raper said her father survived polio as a child, which did some damage to his lungs.
“I’m used to seeing him every day,” she said, adding that he has tried her breathing exercises as well. “He said, ‘This has helped so much.’ We’re just trying to keep him safe.”
Daniel said she plans to keep the virtual studio up after the panic has passed. The videos will be available to members online, and said one of the positives coming out of the pandemic is that even though everyone is social distancing, they are still finding ways to connect.
“It really sucks, the situation, but when it’s over, we’re going to be more connected than we ever were,” she said.
For more information, head to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/parisyogaproject/, parisyogaproject.com, Jamey Raper’s Facebook page or call the studio’s office at 903-517-9052.
