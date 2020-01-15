Good morning, Red River Valley!
Lots of Gulf moisture in the air, warm temperatures and a strengthening low over the southern Rockies and western Texas will keep our skies mostly gray with an increasing chance for rain through the end of the week.
The best chance for showers and thunderstorms, about a 30% chance Wednesday and 50% Thursday, is right here in the Red River Valley. As the low begins an eastward march Friday, chances will jump to 80% for the day and 90% for the night, although when it's through, we should end up with a nice, sunny Saturday.
There is some cold air that will make its way into the region, dropping temperatures in its wake from today's 71 degrees to 53 on Thursday. Hang on for the roller coaster ride, though. We'll be back around 62 on Friday, then down again on Saturday to about 56. By Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to be around freezing.
Beware of areas of fog this morning on your way to a great Wednesday!
