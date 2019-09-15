After 15 years serving as the groundskeeper for Union Grove Cemetery in Reno, Wanda Whitley has decided to retire.
The City of Reno rightfully commemorated Whitley’s service with a plaque of honor. The gesture meant the world to her, Whitley said, but it’s only a symbol of how her work has meant the world to others.
There are many people this week deserving of a thumbs up — Detroit FFA student Cole Carpenter for winning the overall cowboy title at the Southeast Oklahoma Series FFA Rodeo; municipal Judge Mark Whitehouse for providing his judicial services to Bogata for 16 years before stepping down; North Lamar ISD interim superintendent Kelli Stewart for earning the Board of Trustees nomination as the district’s lone finalist for the leadership role; everyone who donated time, service or money to help the Starks family get running water infrastructure built from county lines to their home; and the Paris Fire Department for coming in at No. 4 in the Top 10 lip sync video competition on CBS’ “Lip Sync to the Rescue.”
And a thumbs down to the 14-day sentence for actress Felicity Huffman in the college admissions scandal case. Granted, the federal judge also gave her a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release, but 14 days for criminal conspiracy? Get real.
Klark Byrd
