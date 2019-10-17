James Keith Lawrence, 66, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center. No services are scheduled at this time. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
James was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in New Boston, a son of Sam
and Oda Mae Edwards Lawrence. He was a paint contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Oda Mae Lawrence.
He is survived by children, James Keith Lawrence Jr. and wife, Melissa, of Texarkana, Arkansas, Terry Lawrence and wife, Christy, of Van Alstyne, Tonya Cannon and husband, Stefan, of Paris, D.J. Lawrence and wife, Melanie, of Detroit, Kristin Christenberry and husband, Cody, of Lone Oak, and Charlie Lawrence, of Paris; 19 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; sister, Alice Ratliff and husband, Fred, of New Boston; brother, Sam Lawrence Jr. and wife, Donna, of New Boston; and the mother
of his children, Carolyn Lawrence.
