The number of cases of the coronavirus have jumped in Red River county, from 5 to 29.
“We were at 1, a week and half ago,” County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
He explained that the county has had many more people tested, both at a drive-thru clinic and at the two local nursing homes, which led to the jump in numbers.
“We always knew when they started testing more we would have problems,” he said. “We got 14 in one day, and today (Tuesday) it’s been 5 or 6. Every day we’re just getting a bunch more.”
The judge encouraged everyone to practice the measures suggested by the Center for Disease Control.
“I’m still hoping everybody will practice social distancing and wear a mask,” he said. “It doesn’t keep them from getting the virus, but it helps (prevent) them from spreading the virus.”
