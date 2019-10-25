Good morning, Red River Valley!

End of Week Rainfall.jpg

It's going to be a wet, brisk, and much cooler end to the week as a storm system affects the region and a strong cold front arrives later today. Showers and thunderstorms, some containing very heavy rainfall are expected to increase through the day today, then continue off and on tonight, before sliding east during the day Friday. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts that may result in isolated instances of flash flooding. In addition, a few points on area rivers may reach minor flood stage due to runoff from heavier rains.

Dreary - that's how National Weather Service meteorologists summed up the day's forecast. That's because accompanying the drizzling and patchy rain will be unseasonably cold temperatures. The cold front that kicked off this latest round of precipitation will continue heading toward the Texas coastline, allowing that much colder northern air to infiltrate the region. Although an isolated storm or two can't be ruled out, warm air atop the cold front will keep the rain coming today.

Expect a high of just 57 degrees today with winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20. Areas of drizzle will continue through the night as the low drops to 48 degrees. Winds will remain from the north northwest at 10 to 15 mph accompanied by those 20 mph gusts. 

Rain chances will diminish as we head into Saturday. There's a 40% chance we'll continue to see that rain, but the high will rebound to 62. Clouds and that 10 to 15 mph northwest wind will hinder the chance for a higher temperature. 

This weekend.jpg

Great weather is on tap this weekend (October 26, 27) with mostly clear skies and light winds prevailing. Expect daytime high temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday with morning lows in the 40s on both days!

The area should clear by Saturday night to give us a beautiful end to the weekend and start of the work week.

Grab the jacket and the umbrella today, then make it a great Friday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

