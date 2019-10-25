Good morning, Red River Valley!
Dreary - that's how National Weather Service meteorologists summed up the day's forecast. That's because accompanying the drizzling and patchy rain will be unseasonably cold temperatures. The cold front that kicked off this latest round of precipitation will continue heading toward the Texas coastline, allowing that much colder northern air to infiltrate the region. Although an isolated storm or two can't be ruled out, warm air atop the cold front will keep the rain coming today.
Expect a high of just 57 degrees today with winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20. Areas of drizzle will continue through the night as the low drops to 48 degrees. Winds will remain from the north northwest at 10 to 15 mph accompanied by those 20 mph gusts.
Rain chances will diminish as we head into Saturday. There's a 40% chance we'll continue to see that rain, but the high will rebound to 62. Clouds and that 10 to 15 mph northwest wind will hinder the chance for a higher temperature.
The area should clear by Saturday night to give us a beautiful end to the weekend and start of the work week.
Grab the jacket and the umbrella today, then make it a great Friday!
