Paris Police Department
Anise Renee Thomas, 57: Theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Rosa Linda Almeida, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Harold Ray Mayers, 34: Driving while license invalid.
Jerry Del Willitt, 46: Operate a motor vehicle without a license plate(s), operation of a vehicle without registration insignia.
