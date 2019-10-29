Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain, rain, rain - that's what we can expect for the next two days before we're hit with a chilly Halloween that will start off with a freeze watch.
A deep low pressure system is digging into the region as the polar jet stream dips south, and that will meet up with the subtropical jet to induce widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service expects most areas to see between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain between now and Wednesday. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing 1-inch hail across Central Texas this evening.
Expect to see areas of drizzle before 10 a.m. Those drizzles are likely to become showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then have the chance to become thunderstorms after 1. The chance for rain is 80%. There may be patchy fog before 8 a.m. Today's high will be 54 with a north wind 5 to 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely tonight, up to 90% chance. The temperature won't move much as the overnight low is forecast at 53.
The freeze warning, in effect from 2 to 10 a.m. Thursday, will be the result of a stronger cold front moving in Wednesday. The high tomorrow will be 56 as the chance for precipitation continues at 80%.
The overnight low for Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties is expected to hit 32, thus the freeze warning. Red River County may stay just a tad warmer at 34, and the same in Choctaw County, which has a forecast Wednesday night low of 35. If that's not cold enough for you, Thursday night will up the ante by dropping the overnight to 28 degrees.
Stay warm and dry, and make today your best Tuesday!
