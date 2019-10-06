The fundamental issue that will ultimately be resolved by the impeachment process is whether or not the United States is still a nation of laws, and whether or not the president and his administration are bound by those laws.
Donald Trump and his closest supporters believe he is above the law as he has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his administration. Also at issue is whether or not Congress is a co-equal branch of government with responsibility for oversight of the presidency as the Founding Fathers intended and enshrined in the Constitution. Trump maintains that he is not subject to oversight by Congress. He has constantly violated laws and norms of behavior in the apparent hope that he can normalize unprecedented behavior by constantly bombarding the public with one scandal after another.
As of Friday, 64% of Americans believe that Trump pressured the Ukraine for “dirt” on Biden. And, 50% of Americans now support impeachment, a figure much higher than the level of support for Nixon’s impeachment.
Attempting to enlist the help of a foreign power for political gain is a crime, regardless of whether or not there is concrete evidence that Trump withheld military assistance in an attempt to coerce the President of Ukraine. The heavily redacted transcript of one of the calls that Trump released proves that much. Imagine how Republicans would feel if China and Russia actively promoted an American Communist Party candidate for president.
The most recent revelations by Trump appointed diplomats confirm that there was in fact a conspiracy to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine unless the country provided “dirt” on Biden.
Trump remains convinced that Senate Republicans won’t vote to convict him. It remains to be seen whether they will continue to put party over country. The future of our democracy hangs in the balance.
