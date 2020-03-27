Blood has become a scarce resource as more people confine themselves to home and avoid public places during the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused numerous cancellations and closures. High school closures have had a particularly hard hit on the blood supply, officials said.
“We get 25% of our blood collections a year from high school blood drives,” said Linda Goelzer, public relations director at Carter BloodCare. “That’s what started the issue around the country. Usually we don’t see this type of shortage unless it’s a hurricane. This is an unprecedented type of disaster our system was not ready for.”
The usual age range of blood donors is 45 and older. However, due to warnings about the spread of COVID-19, a large percentage of those donors are unable to donate.
“We have not seen enough people of the younger generation step up. We know that they are an altruistic generation and giving blood is a form of charity. We need to show them that this is a form of giving back,” Goelzer said. “We need to consider blood as an essential resource. There is no manufacturing plant that can open up to give to people. People still need surgeries. Cancer patients still need treatment. They rely on a healthy blood supply.”
There have been an estimated 4,000 blood drives canceled nationwide since the pandemic started, Goelzer said. Now, blood centers are conducting the majority of blood donations.
Since the coronavirus is not transmitted through blood, there is no fear of contracting the disease from a donor. However, due to social distancing, precautions are being taken at donation centers and blood drives to ensure the safety of donors.
“If the blood drive is in a bus, we only allow two people at a time instead of four. It makes the donation process go slower, but it’s necessary. We also clean each station thoroughly after each donor has left. If too many people show up, we take their cellphone numbers and have them wait in their cars until there is an available seat.”
The front line screening process has not changed.
“We have always asked, ‘are you feeling well?’ Sick people are never allowed to give blood. Donor’s temperatures are taken along with their blood pressure and hemoglobin levels,” Goelzer said.
According to the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, “giving blood is not a social gathering. It is allowed.”
Blood has a shelf life of 42 days if refrigerated. A person can only give blood once every 56 days.
“On average, only a third of the population is eligible to give blood at any given time. Of those, the national average of people who actually do is less than 10%. In our area (Lamar County), it’s less than 4%,” Goelzer said.
To donate blood, go to carterbloodcare.org or redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment and find a blood donation center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.