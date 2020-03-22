Nora Pridemore, 98, of Sumner, died at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home.
A private family funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Bro. Nolan Butler and Bro. Monty McCulley officiating. Burial was in Pyles Cemetery.
Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
Nora Elizabeth Hicks Pridemore was born Nov. 2, 1921, in Direct to Joe and Gracie Baker Hicks. She married Odell Pridemore on Sept. 10, 1939, in Direct. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2003.
Mrs. Pridemore was retired from Campbell Soup Company and was a longtime member of College Church of Christ. She was very active with the senior citizens group at the Pshigoda Foundation.
Survivors include three children, Joe Pridemore and wife, Becky, Judy Pridemore and Peggy Pridemore McCulley and husband, Charles; three grandchildren, Bo Pridemore and wife, Patricia, Deanna Langston and husband, Cary, and Monty McCulley and wife, Heather; 11 great-grandchildren, Meggan Lindgren and husband, Jason, Cole Pridemore and wife, Morgan, Ethan Pridemore and wife, Pam, Payton Pridemore and wife, Rae, Roby Pridemore, Laramie Huie and wife, Carlie, Case Foster and Caleb, Ashlyn, Hudson and Clara McCulley; and her nephew, Mike Obannon.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Pridemore; her parents; one brother, Floyd Hicks; and one sister, Flora Bea Obannon.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons.
The family would like to thank On Call Hospice for their kind and tender care of Mrs. Pridemore during her last days.
Online condolences may be made to the Pridemore family by visiting fry-gibb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.