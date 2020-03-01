FEB. 28 to FEB. 29
Paris Police Department
Larry Waybe Nowell, 61: Criminal trespass.
Vegas Raynard Cooper, 33: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, continuous violences agaisnt eh family, bond surrender/unlawful restraint, less than 17 years old.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Andy Jennings Harris, 40: Motion to adjudicate guilt/terroristis threat.
Rebeca Ann Spivey, 32: Driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Gary Neil Carroll, 46: District court commit/deadley conduct-discharge firearm, deadly weapon finding.
James David Hendrix, 33: District court commit//evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Department of Public Safety
Clayton Charles Flippen, 26: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
