Lamar County now has 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19, two reported Wednesday and another three today, according to the Paris/Lamar County Health District.
Wednesday's reported cases included two females, ages 37 and 52. Today's cases include two males, ages 35 and 45, and a 25-year old female.
Of the total, 156 cases are community spread and seven are travel related.
To date, the county has 11 deaths related to Covid-19, and 108 positive cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases by age and gender.
- 10-19 2 male 4 female
- 20-29- 6 male 13 females
- 30-39- 14 males 15 females
- 40-49 6 male 17 females
- 50-59 10 males 11 females
- 60-69 14 males 21 females
- 70-79 6 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
