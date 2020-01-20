The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office now features a new dispatch center, a project that was months in the making. The move not only benefits communication officers but also citizens, staff said.
“It’s an effective and efficient center now. Before, we were pretty much running off kitchen cabinets,” dispatch supervisor Taneesha Edwards said. “I’ve been here 15 years, and everything over there has been here since I’ve been here — and longer. So being able to finally come into the 21st century and have effective and efficient equipment is a benefit not only to my employees, but to the citizens.”
The new center, which was budgeted at $45,000 over the summer by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, features new equipment, wiring through the floor and new furniture that allows staff to stand at their desks and consoles during their 12-hour shifts. The staff love all the extra space and open setup. Edwards appreciates the new wiring, which abates the fear of exposed wires catching fire.
Anita Travis has worked as a communications officer for 13 years and joined the sheriff’s office last year. A seasoned officer, Travis said dispatch opened her eyes to what the community deals with on a daily basis.
“I love helping people,” Travis said, scrolling through her computer. “I like being on the front lines, but still behind the scenes.”
The main challenge is determining what callers want and need, especially if they don’t know for themselves, Travis said.
“As first responders, a lot of people don’t realize we’re the first ones there because we’re taking the calls, we’re the ones waiting until the physical help can arrive,” Travis said. “So we provide as much assistance as we can until other help can arrive.”
Between taking calls from the community, communicators assist deputies in the field, running plate numbers, license information and warrants. In addition to their office’s calls, dispatchers coordinate for 19 volunteer fire departments, the constables, game wardens and more. Multitasking is a must; organization, even more so.
Sheriff Scott Cass was happy with the new center and said he appreciates the commissioners who signed off on renovations months ago.
“Over the years we’ve been working to get to this point,” he said. “It’s good for the office and it’s also good for our citizens. We’re proud of it.”
From data protection to new displays, the sheriff was pleased to upgrade the systems and “foundation” of the department.
“Technology is driving us very quickly. It’s not like it was a long time ago,” he said.
After 15 years at the sheriff’s office, Edwards also remembers where her department started and appreciates how far it has come. Before the introduction of standing desks and high-tech consoles, she remembers doing everything by hand, filling out little yellow notecards. As for the future, she wants to get more training for her communicators.
Edwards described dispatch as the “the first first responder.”
“We’re that calm voice in the chaos,” Edwards said. “When you’re having your worst day, we’re there to help you walk through that worst day and get you back on that other side.”
