CLARKSVILLE — The downtown square came alive here Saturday evening as this city continued its Christmas on Main celebration with a treasure hunt for adults, a movie and visit from Santa for children and a $500 shop local drawing.
“Tonight reminds me of a scene out of a Hallmark movie with the Christmas lights shining, music playing and people strolling around the square,” business owner Kathy Barber said as she talked about a new enthusiasm about the city’s future. “People are beginning to live downtown in upstairs apartments, new businesses are opening and there is just a lot of excitement.”
Children drank hot chocolate and munched on popcorn while watching “The Polar Express” on an outside screen sponsored by Peek Insurance. Adults competed in a scavenger hunt sponsored by the Positive Regeneration in Developing Economy, or PRIDE, organization and the Red River County Historical Society and picked up tickets for a $500 drawing as they shopped.
Norma Miller won the $500 shop local drawing sponsored by Oncor Electric. Alee Andrews picked up a $50 treasure hunt prize, and Margaret Moore and Jim Caldwell won turkeys provided by Grant’s Bbque and The Clarksville Times. Sharon Huckabay won The 380 Store prize, Marion Butts won an arrangement provided by PRIDE and Queenie Ybarra and Becky won Keisling prizes from Peek Insurance.
Christmas on Main, which kicked off Nov. 30 with various open houses at businesses around the square in celebration of Small Business Saturday, continued with a Christmas parade Dec. 2, late evening shopping Dec. 5 and Saturday night activities.
A magic show is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday and the Grinch will be with the crew of LifeNet from 6 to 7 p.m. The community choir will present a concert on the square Dec. 19, Santa Claus will make another appearance and many businesses will remain open.
A silent auction sponsored by The Merchants Association continues at the Pop-Up Store, 107 W.Broadway, ending at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. The Pop-Up Store is filled with items for purchase in support of the Red River County Historical Society, PRIDE, the Merchant’s Association and Clarksville Main Street.
