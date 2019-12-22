Frances Martin Daniell, age 79, of Bogata, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Titus Regional Medical Center. Frances, or “Nonna,” was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing for her family and church family.
Frances was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Kingsland, Arkansas, to Willis Shannon and Clara Rebecca Cash Martin.
She was preceded in death by infant sons, Stacy Shannon Daniell and Jeffrey Todd Daniell; infant daughter, Angela Dawn Daniell; and a sister, Kathryn Harris.
Funeral services are set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Gossett officiating. Burial will follow in Cuthand Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Townes, Shannon Townes, Cory Townes, Brandon Kuhlengel, Matthew Kuhlengel, Eric Daniell, Jayden Townes, Kolby Townes and Haylee Edwards.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at the church.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James Daniell, of Bogata; son, Marty Daniell and wife, Kelly, of Idabel, Oklahoma; daughters, Terrie Townes and husband, Jackie, of Bogata, Tammy Kuhlengel and husband, Darald, of Bogata and Lissa Gandy of Clarksville; bonus daughter, Carol Cross and husband, Allen, of Maud; grandchildren, Jeremy and Kim Townes, Shannon and Miki Townes, Cory Townes and Angi Cox, Brandon and Saleena Kuhlengel, Matthew and Jennifer Kuhlengel, Zachary Gandy, Haylee and Brent Edwards, Nathan Daniell, Eric and Heather Daniell and Sara and Brad Palmer; great-grandchildren, Jayden Townes, Kolby Townes, Whitley Townes, Chloe Lewis, Willow Lewis, Isabella Townes, Olivia Townes, Jaycee Townes, McKenzie Townes, Corbin Townes, Hunter Kuhlengel, Carter Kuhlengel, Breanna Kuhlengel, Bailey Kuhlengel, Ryker Gandy, Aspen Daniell, Eli Daniell, Jace Faulkner, Eero Daniell, Memphis Palmer, Easton Mercik and Samuel Cross; and a sister, Hazel Lee of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
The family would like to thank Country Home Care and Clarksville Nursing Center for their care.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
