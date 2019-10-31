At 12:33 a.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a suspicious activity call in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers said they saw two people sitting in a vehicle, hiding something from them. The occupants refused to open the doors and cooperate during the investigation, police said.
The officers forced their way inside the vehicle to prevent evidence from being destroyed, and they detained 19-year-old Trevor Payne Bratcher and 17-year-old Autumn Hope Rose, both of Paris. Officers located a syringe that contained suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.
Bratcher was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Rose was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
Bratcher was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, but Rose was not listed among inmates this morning.
Police investigate burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300 block of Stone Avenue at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant said they had returned home to find that someone had broken the knob off the front door to gain entry. The complainant reported a television and a bluetooth speaker were missing.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
