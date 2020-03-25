Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 300 block of Stone Avenue at 1:06 a.m. today found a man and woman arguing. Officers were told Zackery Shane Posey, 22, had assaulted the woman, and police said there were obvious injuries seen.
Posey was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. Posey was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating home burglary attempt
At 3:24 a.m. today, officers were called to a home burglary in the 1800 block of West Kaufman Street.
The complainant reported he was awakened by someone ringing the doorbell. As he was approaching the front door, he saw the doorknob being turned as if someone was attempting to come inside the house, police were told. The unknown person then broke the window of the door and reached inside and unlocked the door. When the complainant yelled at the suspect, the suspect ran away.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested 3 people Tuesday.
