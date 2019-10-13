The Berean Bible Club met at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church with 12 members present, including Melonese Bonner, Marnie Bryan, Doris Bryant, Pat Chapman, Donna Edzards, Noreen Flores, Joan Grimes, Donna Komma, Brenda Learned, Betty Moss, Gloria Reynolds and the Rev. James Barnes.
Two guests, Diane Cawthorn and Elise Parker, were also present.
Before the business portion of the meeting, Moss opened the meeting, requesting Joan Grimes to open with prayer and thanks for our many blessings. She then called on Learned to call the roll with any prayer requests and praises. The minutes of the September meeting were read and Reynolds gave the treasury report. A motion was voted on for a project discussed for the Christmas holidays. Following the business portions, Reynolds led the group singing “Amazing Grace.”
Moss then called on Barnes who continued his teachings on the “Holy Spirit. Barnes closed our meeting with prayer.
Reynolds provided the refreshments consisting of pimento finger sandwiches, vegetable chips with dips and layered chocolate dessert with peach tea or water for beverages. Barnes also provided chocolate candies. The decorations were in a fall theme.
