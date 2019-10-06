I was perusing social media last weekend when I stumbled across a friend’s post making disparaging remarks about Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swiss environmental activist who’s been vocal in the global climate change conversation. The post, I’m assuming, was meant to be humorous, and the ensuing comments followed along by making fun of her looks, age and mental state. Sadly, not a single commenter nor the post’s originator tackled Thunberg’s arguments.
It should have come as no surprise, not because of who made the comments but because that’s the go-to tactic nowadays: attack the messenger, ignore the message. Yes, once Thunberg stepped foot on the world stage, she became a public figure and public figures often are mocked by those who disagree with them. But that doesn’t make it right, nor does it do anything to advance the conversation.
Rather than attack Thunberg for her autism or the way she looked while saying “how dare you,” there should have been rebuttals to her arguments that climate change is an existential crisis for humanity; that adults are responsible for the current state and that young people will pay a greater price; that too little is being done; and that national and world leaders should listen to the science and take action.
Rebuttals take education, understanding and even empathy, and unfortunately these are seldom employed by those we see on TV or by those we elect to represent us. Debating is a tough row to hoe, and in this age of instant gratification, it’s easier and less time consuming to attack people on their looks, backgrounds, age or other physical attributes. That doesn’t make it right, though.
When I see the messenger come under fire with nary a hole poked in their message, I’m reminded of my senior year in high school. My English class was tasked with developing arguments for debate. Paired off by topic, one student argued in favor while the other against. I was paired with my best friend, and I earned the better grade because I argued several points of the topic whereas he argued one before giving me the middle finger and making fun of my weight.
I agree with the University of Washington’s Department of Communication, which states the following in its explanation of why it offers a debate program: “The ability to conceive, articulate, and evaluate arguments remains not only the lifeblood of democracy and society, but essential to the development of an engaged and ethical individual living in contemporary technological democratic society.”
Debate provides an avenue for growth, and it can sow the seeds of meaningful action. What I saw last weekend — and what I most often see — did neither. That may be par for the course nowadays, given the examples set for us, but each of us can be an example to someone else by rising above that, debating the argument and letting the messenger live to see another day.
Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com. His columns are published every Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.