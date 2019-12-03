Funeral services for Fay Vickers Bell Conine, age 98, of Allen, Texas, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Bogata, Texas. Mr. Don Duffee will officiate. Interment will follow at Bogata Cemetery in Bogata, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Duffee, Don Duffee, Darrin Stewart, James Duffee, Todd Denny, Scott Denny and John Bell. Mrs. Conine passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Fay Vickers Bell Conine was born in Red River County on April 14, 1921, to James Marvin Vickers and Blanche Robinson Vickers.
She married Hobert Bell, in Clarksville, Texas on Nov. 12, 1938, he preceded her in death on April 18, 1985. She later married Clifton Conine who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Ann Duffee, of Bogata, Texas, Mary Stewart and husband, Jim, of Allen, Texas, Nancy Denny and husband, Eddy, of Bogata, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Kaye Bell, of Rosalie,Texas; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents; seven brothers; and son, John “Mac” Bell also preceded her in death.
