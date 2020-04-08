Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today just might be the day residents can get out and mow their yards. After a dry evening and foggy-ish morning, today will be partly sunny with a high near 88. Winds will come from the west southwest at about 10 mph.
Despite warm southern winds this afternoon and evening, the clouds should part enough for some radiational cooling, allowing the low tonight to fall to about 57 degrees. It might get a little gusty with winds up to 20 mph.
Partly sunny conditions are expected to continue into Thursday, though a shift in winds to come from the north will help limit temperatures to about 70 degrees. Gusty winds could be as fast as 25 mph.
A slight chance for rain, about 20%, returns Thursday evening, which will otherwise be cloudy with a low around 50 degrees.
By Friday, the sun should return, but don't expect it to warm us up. It's likely Friday will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday.
Have a great Wednesday!
