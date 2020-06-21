Lately it feels like The Paris News is being used as a fire extinguisher, except instead of spraying water on actual flames, we’re spraying attributable information on mistruths spreading through social media.
There were rumors last month spreading about the methodology used by the Paris-Lamar County Health District in calculating the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. That resulted in May 28’s story “Official: Paris-Lamar County Health District only reporting confirmed positive virus cases.”
Then there was the partial recording of a June 7 arrest by a Paris police officer — viewed thousands of times and shared by more than hundred people on Facebook before the newspaper became aware of it — with the accusation that the officer had beaten the suspect before the recording started. That resulted in June 9’s story “Paris police investigating claim of excessive officer force,” and concludes with today’s story on the front page.
On Thursday, there was a social media frenzy of reports of people to be bussed in from Dallas while Paris emergency departments were supposedly staffing up and paying overtime to handle expected violence. We published “Main Street in Paris to close for tonight’s protest,” which set the record straight with words from City Manager Grayson Path and Police Chief Bob Hundley.
And when orange marking paint was used to put an anti-police slur and national movement initials on a downtown building and under the Eiffel Tower after the protest, people on social media began butting heads over whether a protestor or someone looking to frame the movement was the culprit. We published “Paris police investigating downtown, Eiffel Tower spray painting incidents,” in which Hundley again set the record straight, saying the perpetrator was unknown and investigators are looking into it.
Regardless of political or societal views, we should be able to all agree that social media is a festering pit of misinformation. Well-meaning people are frequently suckered into sharing something that’s not true, half true or misconstrued, and all it does is damage the fabric of our community.
At first, newspapers tried to ignore it. It was social media’s problem, so social media needed to fix it. But it didn’t, and it won’t. It’s heartbreaking to see the damage social media can do.
Whether you agree with your local news source’s coverage or not, the one guarantee you have is that the information is sourced, attributed and accurate. That’s the information worth sharing.
Klark Byrd
