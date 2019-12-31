Good morning, Red River Valley!
Who's ready to close out a year and a decade? Ready or not, here it comes. Today is the last day of 2019, and the last day of the 2010s. Here's what the weather has in store for us.
A dry airmass is in place regionwide, giving us clear skies last night through today. Thanks to radiational cooling overnight, we'll wake up to areas of patchy frost. That's expected to thaw after 7 a.m. as the sun gets up in the sky. Winds calmed a bit overnight, leaving behind a slow breeze from the west northwest. Starting from just below freezing this morning, we should get up to about 53 degrees today.
As the high pressure over us moves east, winds should shift to come from the south. That will keep our temperatures slightly warmer than Monday night, still a chilly 35 degrees. Patchy frost will again be possible in some areas. As a result of increasing moisture from the Gulf, clouds will begin to fill the sky overnight.
That will give us a mostly cloudy New Year's Day with a high near 56. There's a 30% chance of showers Wednesday night, dwindling as the chance continues into Thursday. After that, we should see more sunny skies through the end of the week.
It's New Year's Eve. Enjoy the day. Enjoy tonight. And whatever you do, don't drink and drive. It's not worth it. Have a great Tuesday!
