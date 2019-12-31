Good morning, Red River Valley!

Who's ready to close out a year and a decade? Ready or not, here it comes. Today is the last day of 2019, and the last day of the 2010s. Here's what the weather has in store for us.

A dry airmass is in place regionwide, giving us clear skies last night through today. Thanks to radiational cooling overnight, we'll wake up to areas of patchy frost. That's expected to thaw after 7 a.m. as the sun gets up in the sky. Winds calmed a bit overnight, leaving behind a slow breeze from the west northwest. Starting from just below freezing this morning, we should get up to about 53 degrees today.

Mid-week Rain Chances.jpg

There will be a threat for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms for parts of North and Central Texas during the first few days of the new year. The isolated storm risk will be confined to areas east of a Hearne to Canton line though severe weather is NOT expected. Highs in the 50s are forecast for Wednesday with warmer conditions, highs in the 60s and 70s, in the forecast for Thursday.

As the high pressure over us moves east, winds should shift to come from the south. That will keep our temperatures slightly warmer than Monday night, still a chilly 35 degrees. Patchy frost will again be possible in some areas. As a result of increasing moisture from the Gulf, clouds will begin to fill the sky overnight. 

That will give us a mostly cloudy New Year's Day with a high near 56. There's a 30% chance of showers Wednesday night, dwindling as the chance continues into Thursday. After that, we should see more sunny skies through the end of the week. 

It's New Year's Eve. Enjoy the day. Enjoy tonight. And whatever you do, don't drink and drive. It's not worth it. Have a great Tuesday!

Weekend Outlook.jpg

The first weekend of 2020 looks great with plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures across North and Central Texas. Friday will be breezy with north winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Otherwise, chilly mornings and nice afternoons are expected.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.