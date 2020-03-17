Raymond Leon Wisham, 76, of Paris, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with family by his side.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Raymond was born on April 22, 1943 to Raymond B. and Iva Jenette McLaughlin Wisham in Torrance, California.
He was a retired electrician and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Daymond Wisham.
Survivors include his children, Traci Wisham, Shari Wisham, Raymond Wisham and wife, Shelley and Paula Wisham and husband, Ray Peregrina; grandchildren, Alexandra Vincent, Gabrielle Victorio and husband, Esteban, Jake Vincent, Anthony Rizzo, Kylie Smith, Andrea Van Wingerden and husband, Brian, Raymond Wisham and wife, Angelica, Vincent Peregrina, Steven Peregrina and wife, Madi, Samantha Wisham, Christopher Wisham and Jason Peregrina; great-grandchildren, RosaLee, RheaLyn, Zaynne, Reagan, Declan and Liam; and a sister, Sharon Murawski.
