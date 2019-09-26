TODAY
Lamar County Appraisal District: 4 p.m., 521 Bonham St.
TUESDAY
Lamar County Commissioners Court: 9 a.m., Lamar County courthouse.
Reno Park and Trail: 6 p.m., city hall, 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
OCT. 7
Paris Planning and Zoning: 5:30 p.m., council chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Reno Street Commission: 6 p.m., city hall, 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
OCT. 8
Detroit City Council: 6:30 p.m., 190 E. Garner St., Detroit.
