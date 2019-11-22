Greater Paris District slates annual holiday fellowship meal
The Greater Paris District will hold its annual fellowship Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday at Overcomers Church of God In Christ.
Speaker for the event is Rondie Williams, pastor of Wayside COGIC of Paris.
Overcomers Church of God in Christ is at 909 7th St. NW in Paris. Elder Lester Nunley serves as pastor.
Woodland United Methodist Church to hold Thanksgiving bake sale
The Methodist Women of Woodland United Methodist Church will stage the annual Thanksgiving bake sale at 9 a.m. Saturday until they are sold out.
The church is at 15661 FR 195, just past FR 410, north of Detroit.
Blossom First United Methodist to hold bake sale Saturday
Blossom First United Methodist Church is conducting a bake Sale Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in front of Blossom Hardware Store, 105 Front St.
Lots of goodies will be available including, bread pudding, sugar free desserts, buttermilk pies, coconut and chocolate cream pies, pecan pies and an assortment of cakes.
For special orders, call Charlene at 903-491-1693 or Pat at 903-517-0154.
Pickup for baked goods at Deport First United Methodist Church
Pickup for the Deport First United Methodist Church dressing and desserts sale is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the church, 177 Pecan St. in Deport.
