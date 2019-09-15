The Reno Economic Development Committee will discuss options for future economic growth when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
Also on the agenda, the board will make its monthly business recognition and discuss possible new businesses and recommendations to be made to the Reno City Council.
