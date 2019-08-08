Lonny Glyn Parson, 44, of Direct, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Increase in collisions drive car insurance rates up
- 2nd St. fire claims old mule barn; State fire marshal opens investigation into blaze
- Detroit ISD revamping gyms, joins Trinity for tourney
- A Grave Comedy: Paris Community Theatre produces ‘Dearly Departed’ show this weekend
- Paris storms back to down Forney in 5 sets; NL splits with Sherman, Sulphur Springs
- Federal lawsuit claims Texas' mail-in ballot procedures are unconstitutional
- Paris ISD to continue free breakfast, lunch program for students
- Forecast for Thursday, Aug. 8: Another hot day, heat advisories remain
Most Popular
Articles
- Paris Police: 3-year-old left in hot car OK
- Lamar County man flown to Plano after explosion
- POLICE BRIEFS: Update: Dallas man arrested for aggravated assault held on $20K bond
- Jimmye D. Newman
- Kelly Harrell-Mata
- Kimberley Dian Hancock
- COMMENTARY: Mikitarian, Paris Texas Film Office create new future
- Stanley Ray Miller
- Kimberly-Clark fined in Paris employee death case
- Richie Pitts Davis
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Cooler heads will prevail in water talks (2)
- COMMENTARY: Newspapers help to build communities (1)
- Rotary Club offers opportunities to serve Paris, the world (1)
- Paris Municipal Band welcomes Karl Louis in final 2019 concert (1)
- GUEST COMMENARY: No such thing as a free lunch (1)
- Paris ISD to continue free breakfast, lunch program for students (1)
- Shirley Faye Randall-Wilson (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Should immigration reform be 'married' to firearm background check legislation?
President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the "marrying" of immigration reform to background check legislation in response to the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, during the weekend. Would you support this action?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.