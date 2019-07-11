Paris’ second body art expo will feature tattoo artists such as Edgar Chavez and Aleah Lauren, and 20% of profits will be donated to four local high school art departments.
The expo will be at Love Civic Center from Friday through Sunday. A single day pass is $15, and a weekend pass is $35. The expo will run noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
With support from the City of Paris, Texas Inked Magazine and Vitalitree Aftercare, the best tattoo done each day will win the artist a brand new tattoo machine from Hardlife Rotaries. Best of show will win the Paris Body Art Expo Belt, as well as $1,000 cash.
