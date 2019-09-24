A Paris police officer making a traffic stop in the 600 block of 20th Street NE on Monday identified the passenger as Kassie Acreman. She was taken into custody after the officer found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, and after determining it belonged to Acreman.
Acreman was placed under arrest and taken to jail. Lamar County Jail records this morning show she is free on $500 bond.
Police arrest 3 on outstanding warrants
Police officers on a civil standby in the 100 block of West Neagle Avenue on Monday said they found Rodarian Davis hiding in a closet. Davis was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the pardon and parole division.
Officers said they also found several prescription pills inside the closet where Davis was found. Davis did not have a prescription for the pills and was charged with possessing them.
Davis was taken to county jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Also, officers said they found Sheena Baugh in the 1000 block of Dickson Avenue. Baugh had an outstanding warrant out of Rockwall County for possession of a controlled substance.
Baugh was placed under arrest and taken to jail. She also remained in the county jail this morning without a set bond.
A Paris officer who spoke with Leshun Patterson on Monday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at the Adult Probation Office place him under arrest after learning of outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and driving while license suspended.
Patterson was taken to jail. He was not listed among the county jail inmates in online records this morning.
Man suspected of assaulting family member
Paris police responding to a family disturbance call in the 2000 block of East Price Street said they spoke with a woman who had injuries on her forehead. The woman told officers Thomas Smith pushed her, causing her to hit her head.
Smith was placed under arrest and taken to jail. He is charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence. He remained in the county jail without a set bond this morning, online jail records show.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 136 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday.
