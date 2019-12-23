Logan Dean Hoffmaster, 16, of Powderly, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Medical City of Plano.
Services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Phillip Savage officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Logan, the son of Steven and Kathy Daniels Hoffmaster, was born on Feb. 13, 2003, in Sulphur Springs.
He attended Chisum High School where he was a junior. Logan excelled in band and was a section leader for the woodwinds. He was a member of the Key Club and played tennis. For the past two years he had played in the Paris Municipal Band. Logan was very eclectic in music deriving styles and tastes from a broad and diverse range of sources.
He had an infectious smile, and his joy shown through it. Logan touched so many lives with his kindness. He enjoyed classic cars and especially older luxury cars. He loved his family and spending time with his father, mother and sister, Shelby, who was his best friend.
He was an avid fisherman, catching and releasing just to see the beauty of the fish. He liked collecting almost anything. Logan never wanted anyone to be left out or alone, and he always wanted to bring people together. He made many random noises which fit his personality. His friends would always tell about the noises and sounds he’d make.
His grandfather, Joseph Hoskins, preceded him in death. Survivors include his parents, Steven and Kathy Hoffmaster, of Powderly; a sister, Shelby Hoffmaster, of the home; grandparents, Dean and Patricia Hoffmaster and Cecelia Hoskins, all of Paris; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; along with many friends.
Casket bearers will be, Josh Nabors, Michael Hoffmaster, Christopher Hoffmaster, James Caudill, Eddie Kyle and Boyd Hale.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.