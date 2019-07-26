HONEY GROVE — When Honey Grove Cub Scout Master Heather Steely ended up with $900 left over from fundraising for her pack, she knew just what to do with it.
The funds went to a new bulletproof vest for Honey Grove Police Officer Tel Pitcock, who was presented with the vest Saturday.
“We had been talking about service animals and police department jobs, and an officer’s vest is really important,” Steely said.
Since half of the pack was from Roxton and half from Honey Grove, Steely said at first she was unsure who to give the donation. The pack settled on Pitcock because he lives in Roxton and works in Honey Grove.
“All the pieces fell into place, and we could serve both places,” Steely said.
Honey Grove Police Chief Dixon said the department was grateful for the donation.
“They worked hard, donated the money and helped us meet a need,” he said. “It’s been a great source of support.”
Steely said her original goal was to raise enough money to fund the pack for a year and a half. The pack sold 10,000 candy bars, she said, raising more than $5,000.
“We needed funding to support activities such as Pinewood Derby, Blue and Gold Banquet and regular advancement awards, among so many other things,” she wrote in a Facebook message. “One of my final projects with this fine group of young men was not obvious to almost anyone. You see, most people saw me simply obsessed with chocolate, but I saw chocolate as a way to fill a need. I knew Pack 51 was in a position to make one final contribution to the community.”
The donation was awarded around Christmastime, Steely said, but the paperwork and payment for the vest took time to process. Steely said she made a point to remind her pack about the donation and vest presentation throughout the months.
“It was super important for the kids to see that followthrough,” Steely said. “And adults need the reminder, too. It’s easy to be discouraged when you see other people doing crazy, big things, but we started taking on smaller challenges.”
