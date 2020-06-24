Dusty Jones found peace and relief from his battle with cancer on Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at the age of 47 years, six months, and seven days.
His last moments were spent with his family at home. Dusty’s spirit will always be with his wife of 19 years, Brianna Jones; two beautiful daughters, Hailey 17 and Katie 13; two dogs, Owen and Lucy; Bailey the cat; and many family, friends and business associates. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
Dusty was born on July 17, 1972 in Paris, Texas, where he grew up riding dirt bikes. He spent his teenage years in Abilene, attended Cooper High School, and it was there his interest in computers intensified. After high school he attended Texas State University where he pursued a major in mathematics. He subsequently transferred to the University of Texas at Austin to receive his BS in Mechanical Engineering.
Out of school, Dusty began his professional career at Lockheed Martin in Ft. Worth, where he tested the integrity of the components for military fighter planes. Ultimately missing Austin, he returned there to work for over a decade as a process engineer at Motorola and as a software developer at Motorola’s spin-out division, Freescale Semiconductor. After much coaxing from his longtime friend Frederick Mendler, Dusty then took his coding development skills to join Frederick at Rackspace Hosting, a then fast-growing technology concern based in San Antonio, Texas. After four years at Rackspace, Dusty joined a Denver-based software startup called TeamSnap. As one of the first handful of employees, Dusty wrote much of the original code that launched the now successful company. While working remotely, Dusty began attending classes at UT in pursuit of a graduate degree.
In mid-2012, Dusty graduated from UT with a MS in Technology Commercialization. Armed with new learnings and his well-honed developer skills, he set out into entrepreneurship and joined friends Frederick Mendler and Marcus Robertson at TrueAbility, a company that has changed the way technical skills are assessed around the world. As Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dusty designed the architecture for the global platform, (TrueAbility.com).
Dusty married Brianna Burke on March 17, 2001 in Austin, Texas, where they lived until moving to Kyle, Texas. One wouldn’t have guessed from looking at Dusty that he was a romantic at heart. He always sent Brianna flowers for special occasions. Just a week before he passed, while holding her hand and looking at the wedding ring he said “I truly got my money’s worth out of that purchase”.
Dusty had a passion for many things and was naturally curious. He was a voracious reader and a life-long, insatiable learner. His interests included photography, antique cameras, electronics, machines, travel and of course UT football. He knew a lot about many topics and was always the “go-to” person for family and friends. He even developed an affinity for tractors while helping Brianna’s Papaw take care of the “poor farm”, learning how to operate and maintain it. Give him a manual and nothing was impossible to accomplish.
All of this was secondary to his passion and commitment to be a father for Hailey and Katie. On Hailey’s 16th birthday that meant weeks of research to determine the safest car to buy for a teenage driver. For Katie’s 13th birthday, he loaded the car with her and her friends and drove them around Austin taking pictures of all the murals. During the past 15 months this passion to have “just one more day” to be a father kept him going to try and finish a job that he knew was never really finished. The love, and lessons he shared with them will continue to instruct them even in his absence. The memories of the joyful and fun times they had will be the light that will outshine the darkness in their hearts today.
Dusty was able to make one last trip to Paris to spend time with grandparents, Gene and Ruth Cass who held a very special place in Dusty’s heart and a gathering of aunts, uncles and cousins on his deceased grandparents old home place where he enjoyed many summers. Dusty lived a life abundantly as long as time allowed.
Dusty is survived by his wife, Brianna; daughters, Hailey and Katie; mother, Sandra; and father, Roger Jones, of Paris, Texas; his sister, Shannon; and nephew, Zachary Tenner; and niece, Autumn Garner; and a brother, Jay and wife, Karen Jones; and nephews, Mason, Michael Cass and family, and Matthew Cass and family. Larry and Cindy Cass; grandparents, Gene Cass and Ruth Cass.
Dusty was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Onas and Pauline Vickers; great-grandparents, Edgar and Willie Coe, all of Powderly, Texas.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Family Worship Center 1215 19th NW in Paris Texas at 11 a.m.
After the memorial service a meal will be provided for everyone in the fellowship hall of the church.
Hand sanitizer and mask will be provided (optional).
