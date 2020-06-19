Paris police were summoned to a motel in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 in regards to a disturbance on Thursday morning. They made contact with Brandon Scott, 33, who was believed to be causing a disturbance. They later established that Scott was under the influence of narcotics.
He was placed under arrest for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police seeking suspect in assault
Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Clarksville Street just after midnight Friday morning, in regards to an assault. The complainant said she had been assaulted by a family member several times in the previous 24 hours. Officers procured an emergency protective order for the victim.
The suspect is still at large.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 147 calls for service on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.