Paris law enforcement, EMS and fire departments will respond to an active shooter drill on Monday, Oct. 14, designed to be as realistic as possible, according to the Paris Police Department.
The departments will respond to a southeast Paris location call regarding a multiple casualty shooting event. People that may be listening to scanners will hear radio dispatches regarding the event, but these communications will lead with "this is a drill," "this is a drill," "this is a drill." People will be role playing as victims and will be transported by ambulances to the local hospital.
“‘Real’ means dispatch centers will be sending responders to an active shooter call over the radio,” Police Chief Bob Hundley said previously. “People will be role players at the scene of the shooting in which some will have minor wounds, severe wounds and some will portray casualties. There will be a rescue operation, active triage and transport to our local hospital.”
Paris Regional Medical Center is participating in the drill that will include an exercise of its own mass casualty and emergency plans, Hundley said.
“It is going to sound real and that is the point,” the police chief said. “There will be law enforcement, fire service and EMS actively responding to and working the scene. Patients will be transported, roads around the scene (will be) blocked with emergency vehicles on scene. Each discipline will be evaluated on the response and actions taken.”
The upcoming training continues the efforts of local emergency service to test their plans. In June, emergency responders participated in an active shooter training at Travis High School of Choice. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training in which they participated is a 40-hour course that prepares law enforcement and EMS personnel to respond to active shooter scenarios. Once participants finish the course, they can then provide a 16-hour course to their departments using ALERRT equipment and support from the offices at Texas State University and training facility in San Marcos.
For more information, call the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688.
