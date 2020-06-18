It’s time for people to begin practicing their golf swing — the second annual Downtown, Paris Mini-Golf Challenge is fast approaching.
The event, which sees proceeds benefit the Downtown Food Pantry, will take place June 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. and June 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People are asked to check in at the tent along the east side of the downtown plaza, where they will receive a wristband, a score sheet, a putter and a ball. Main Street Coordinator Cherie Bedford said people only need to pay once for the weekend. The cost to participate is $5 for adults, and free for children 13 and under.
After checking in, people will go from downtown business to downtown business, shooting on the unique putting greens set up in front of 15 of Paris’ downtown businesses.
“This was super successful for us last year, and everyone had a great time,” Bedford said. “Last year we were able to raise about $400 for the food pantry, and we’re hoping to top that this year.”
