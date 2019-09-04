Gorgeous morning, Red River Valley! 

As the high pressure system that was just off to our west strengthens, hot and mostly dry weather will be the result through the weekend. Matthew Stalley, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Dallas-Fort Worth, sees weekend temperatures running about 5 to 8 degrees above normal for early September. 

"It appears the hottest days in the forecast will be Friday and Saturday, with many areas climbing to near or even slightly above the century mark," Stalley wrote in forecast discussion. Fortunately, dewpoints also will mix out and that will keep the heat index value from reaching heat advisory status.

Still, it is going to be hot. Today's forecast high is around 96 degrees with heat indices topping out around 101. There will be a slight breeze, about 5 mph, from the east northeast. 

Tonight will be clear with a low of 72.

Have a great Wednesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.