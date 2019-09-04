Gorgeous morning, Red River Valley!
As the high pressure system that was just off to our west strengthens, hot and mostly dry weather will be the result through the weekend. Matthew Stalley, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Dallas-Fort Worth, sees weekend temperatures running about 5 to 8 degrees above normal for early September.
"It appears the hottest days in the forecast will be Friday and Saturday, with many areas climbing to near or even slightly above the century mark," Stalley wrote in forecast discussion. Fortunately, dewpoints also will mix out and that will keep the heat index value from reaching heat advisory status.
Still, it is going to be hot. Today's forecast high is around 96 degrees with heat indices topping out around 101. There will be a slight breeze, about 5 mph, from the east northeast.
Tonight will be clear with a low of 72.
Have a great Wednesday!
