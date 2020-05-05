Paris Community Theatre: Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals for “Cabaret,” postponed indefinitely. Production of “Cabaret” postponed to a later date. No cancellations are planned at this time.
Paris Junior College Drama Department: Pyro PlayFest auditions and performances have been postponed indefinitely.
Valley of the Caddo Museum: Closed to the public until further notice. All meetings and events, including those of the Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society, at the museum are cancelled/postponed.
United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: Closed. Will reopen if possible before the end of tax season.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public, Clients will still receive meals.
PrimeTime: Center closed, no classes to be held until further notice.
Paris Public Library: Closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available to answer phone calls and emails. Items may still be returned through either of the outside book drops. For curbside services, call 903-785-8531 or e-mail pmcanally@paristexas.gov.
Texas State Parks/TPWD Facilities: Closed to the public, including Bonham State Park and Cooper Lake State Park.
Red River County Public Library, Clarksville: Closed to the public; drive-up and carry-out services still available.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley: Services suspended indefinitely.
Pat Mayse Lake: Closed for camping. All fishing tournaments events cancelled or postponed.
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., May 19, cancelled.
North Lamar High School Prom: Postponed to a later date.
Paris Junior College: All locations to be closed through the end of the spring semester. Classes will continue on-line.
Red River Valley Quilt Guild: Scheduled for May 7 and 8, cancelled until next year.
Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry: Kids Marathon finale set for May, cancelled.
Country Dinner Theater: Set for June 1, First Christian Church, rescheduled for August 3.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: Monthly meetings cancelled until Sept. 12.
Send news of cancellations or postponements of upcoming events due to the CORVID-19 pandemic to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax details to 903-785-1263.
