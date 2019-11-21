Fire and Rescue

NOV. 20 to NOV. 21
First Responder-Paris
7:07 to 7:14 a.m., 2535 W. Sherman St.
10:42 to 11:04 a.m., 2255 S. Collegiate St.
3:06 to 3:11 p.m., 707 Lamar Ave.
7:57 to 9:13 p.m., 2524 Graham St.
10:39 to 10:51, no address given.
1:57 to 2:11 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
2:48 to 2:59 a.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:52 to 8:22 a.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
1:29 to 1:49 p.m. 1235 NE Loop 286.
Haz-Mat Incident
3:54 to 4:07 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
11:34 to 11:54 p.m., 2930 41st St. SE.
Public Service
3:52 to 4:19 p.m., 153 10th St. NE.
Out of Service
9:18 to 9:52 a.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.