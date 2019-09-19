Continuing an almost decade-long tradition of fundraising, Paris Fire Department is selling shirts to raise funds for cancer treatment — and this year, it’s staying local, Deputy Fire Chief Randy Crawford said.
Last year’s check went to the American Cancer Society Paris branch, which then donated the funds to a local recipient to assist with medical bills and treatment, Paris Fire Capt. James Dority said. The department raised $2,500 last year, but is looking to double that this year.
While a specific recipient hasn’t been announced yet, the department is happy to meet a need right here in the Paris community, Dority said.
“Our main goal is to keep the money local and help somebody who really needs it,” he said.
The department will be selling shirts at Station 1, 1444 N. Main St. Short sleeve shirts will cost $15 while long sleeve shirts will run $20. For the first time, they will provide out-of-state shipping to those who request it, Crawford said. Additional cost for shipping is $10.
Breast cancer awareness is an annual cause the department supports, Dority said.
“We’ve been doing this the past 10 years, and you’ll see us wearing pink every year on the shirts we wear around,” Dority said. “We just want to remind people to get checked.”
The department also raised $18,000 last year during a three-day fundraiser to fight muscular dystrophy. Firefighters collected money at North Main Street and Loop 286, at Lamar Avenue and Loop 286 and at the Paris downtown square, and donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which funds research, provides medical and community services and educates health professionals and the general public on the disease.
Fundraisers are a good way to give back to the community, Dority said.
“We try to do something like this throughout the year, it’s absolutely a way to give back,” he said.
