There is a whirl of news this week. And, even though it is part of my job to keep up, I’m finding it difficult. It reminds me of that part of Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass,” where the chess piece tells Alice that in order to stay exactly where she is, she must run as fast as she can.
We’re all just tap dancing on quicksand, trying to keep up with the 24/7 news cycle.
The volcano that blew its top in the Philippines is only 60 miles from the capital of Manila. My uncle married a woman from Manila, and most of her extended family still lives there. We’ve been getting updates and so far everyone seems fine, though people are pouring into the area trying to escape the smoke and ash.
My heart is with the Hong Kong protestors. This has been going on for months, and it seems like every story that comes out of this is more and more horrifying about how the protestors are being treated by police. I wish the British had never agreed to give Hong Kong back to mainland China. The people had lived under British rule and its relative freedom for too long to go back to the harsher restrictions of living under the Chinese government.
We were talking about this in the newsroom yesterday. The Russian prime minister resigned in protest of Vladimir Putin’s power grabs, changing the Russian constitution so that it extends his power in the presidency past what the government allows, and we all agreed it seemed like a cock-eyed way to go about it. On the Associated Press website, the story about Putin appointing another prime minister appeared right after the story of the resignation. All right, so you want to protest his Machiavellian machinations, so you just step back and let him appoint someone else to replace you? Let him concentrate his power base further? It makes no sense. I mean, it’s an honorable move, but really?
I mostly try to ignore the British royal news, but it’s everywhere. I will say good for Harry and Meghan. Harry watched paparazzi hound his mother to her death, literally, and now the tabloids are trying to tear his wife apart. Personally, I wouldn’t move to Vancouver; I’d find an inaccessible spot in the Amazon or a base at the North Pole.
All the stories coming out of the Australian fires sadden me, but many give me hope as well. There’s stories and videos of people and animals doing extraordinarily kind things in wake of this tragedy, from dogs carrying baby koalas to safety to wombats sharing their underground burrows with other small animals to save their lives from the blaze.
Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or kim.cox@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Thursday.
