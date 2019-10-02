Bulletin Board

THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Holy Cross Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Walk with a Doc; 2 p.m., 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 5:30 p.m., C building, amar County Fairgrounds.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Jim Finstrom on Rotary, District 5830 activities, citation award.
