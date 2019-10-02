Bulletin Board

Payless ShoeSource. GameStop. Family Dollar. With Forever 21 now joining the growing list of closing brick-and-mortar retail stores, global research firm Coresight Research warns the nation is on course to see 12,000 store closures by the end of 2019 as a result of changing consumer tastes, including the continued rise of online shopping. Do you prefer to shopping at stores in-person, online or both?

