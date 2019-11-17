Good morning, Red River Valley!

Although high pressure will be exiting the region, it has given us a beautiful couple of days, and despite a cold front passing through today, there's more beautiful weather on the way. In fact, today will be the start of a warming trend through Wednesday, starting with a high of 60. Winds will initially be from the east southeast at about 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 39, leading us into a mostly sunny Monday with a high near 65. Daily highs Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to rise, maxing out around 71 on Wednesday before the next cold front swings through, giving the region a 50% chance of rain.

There's nothing like a sunny, beautiful Sunday. Make the best of it!

Next Week outlook.jpg

Monday through Wednesday, rain/storm-free conditions are anticipated. Cool mornings will be followed by mild afternoons. Late in the week, there will be a risk for showers and a few storms, along with cooler conditions.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

