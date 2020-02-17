CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville City Council is expected to approve a $3.463 million certificate of obligation to make improvements to the city’s water system when councilors meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
Proceeds are to go toward the construction of a new water well, maintenance of the existing well and storage tanks, replacement of leaking water pipes, the installation of new water meters along with other water system improvements, according to an announcement Mayor Ann Rushing made in December on the city website.
Unlike the issuance of bonds, certificates of obligation do not require a city-wide vote for approval.
Currently, the city’s debt obligations total $1,321,043, according to the announcement.
