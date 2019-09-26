Officers arrested a man, Alex Goforth, after responding to a shoplifter report in the 2400 block of North Main Street at Atwoods on Thursday.
An officer located Goforth, who matched the suspect’s description, walking in the 2200 block of North Main Street. The officer said Goforth had some of the reported stolen items, valued at $276.01. The items were returned to the store, and Goforth was arrested.
While booking Goforth, police said they found he had two previous convictions for theft, so the charge was enhanced to a felony — theft of property.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 126 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.