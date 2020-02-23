Good morning, Red River Valley!

Drier air should dominate the atmosphere through mid-morning, though a few sprinkles can't be ruled out. Rain chances ramp up through the afternoon, up to 60%, as the high gets to about 58 degrees. Gusty winds are expected as well, with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph. 

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through midnight. The low will be fairly stable at 55 degrees as south southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph. No severe weather is expected. 

Once the rain has passed, we'll have a mostly sunny Monday with a steady temperature around 56. Ahead of an approaching cold front, wind speeds will pick up to 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph until winds shift to come from the west northwest. 

The drier northern air will aid in clearing out remaining clouds for a mostly clear Monday night. The low will be around 40, according to the National Weather Service. 

"A strong cold front will pass through on Tuesday, bringing below normal temperatures for much of the week. Despite this frontal passage, rain chances will be low," NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin wrote in forecast discussion.  "Temperatures will moderate towards the end of the week and next weekend. The next rain chance looks to be at least seven days away."

Enjoy your Sunday!

Next Week Outlook.jpg

Most of the work week will remain rain-free. The one exception is along the Red River on Tuesday. A pair of cold fronts are expected to move across the region early next week, and cold temperatures are expected Wednesday into Thursday morning. A warming trend is expected through the end of the week.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

