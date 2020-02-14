Michael Hugh McKinney, 65, of Sulphur Springs, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 5, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1954, in Paris, Texas to Charles Frank McKinney and Billie Hugh McKinney Cumming.
He attended Paris Junior College and TAMU-Commerce, earning a degree in Business Administration.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas and was a born again believer in Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and infant twin brothers.
Survivors include four children, Janae Gibson and husband, Dan, of Midlothian, Jami McKinney and Jill McKinney, both of Dallas, Jordan Semple McKinney and wife, Paytyn, of Waco, grandchildren Jae Beth Gibson, Daniel Gibson, Jacob McKinney and Levi McKinney; a brother, Charles Frank McKinney Jr. and wife, Karen; and nephews, Bobby and Mitch McKinney.
A memorial service will be held at Delta Funeral Home in Cooper, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.
